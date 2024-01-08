Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.28 million shares of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62B. SBSW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.44, offering almost -143.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.72% since then. We note from Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.05 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.89% year-to-date, but still down -7.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is 16.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.91 percent over the past six months and at a -57.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.50%, down from the previous year.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 4.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.10% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, and 11.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.63%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock is held by 252 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 4.21 million shares worth $26.26 million.

AQR Capital Management, LLC, with 0.54% or 3.79 million shares worth $23.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.57 million shares worth $27.59 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $9.72 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.