Shares Of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Could Show A Loss Of -442.92%

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.34, and it changed around -$0.93 or -4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.67B. DNLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.31, offering almost -72.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.11% since then. We note from Denali Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 991.78K.

Denali Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.24. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DNLI as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denali Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Instantly DNLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.93 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.88% year-to-date, but still down -11.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) is 4.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNLI is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -442.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.95 percent over the past six months and at a 61.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 203.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc to make $10.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.28 million and $35.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.11%.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.54% of Denali Therapeutics Inc shares, and 80.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.36%. Denali Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 297 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.80% of the shares, which is about 14.84 million shares worth $438.04 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.45% or 10.24 million shares worth $302.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.1 million shares worth $145.01 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $118.48 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.