In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.25M. LAES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.50, offering almost -2011.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.59% since then. We note from SEALSQ Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

SEALSQ Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SEALSQ Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $The AES Corporation for the current quarter.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Instantly LAES has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.47% year-to-date, but still down -3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is 38.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of SEALSQ Corp shares, and 1.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.52%. SEALSQ Corp stock is held by 13 institutions, with Optiver Holding B.v. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 5225.0 shares worth $77957.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.03% or 1928.0 shares worth $28765.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.