Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.29, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. SANA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.01, offering almost -51.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.2% since then. We note from Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SANA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sana Biotechnology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.54 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.66% year-to-date, but still up 29.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is 37.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.3 day(s).

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Sana Biotechnology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.98 percent over the past six months and at a 23.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -112.10%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.14% of Sana Biotechnology Inc shares, and 88.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.57%. Sana Biotechnology Inc stock is held by 198 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.68% of the shares, which is about 25.0 million shares worth $127.76 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.06% or 15.9 million shares worth $81.24 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $15.17 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $14.79 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.