Risk-Taking Investors May Find WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99M. WISA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.90, offering almost -20718.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from WiSA Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 million.

WiSA Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WISA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WiSA Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1207 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.11% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) is -17.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect WiSA Technologies Inc to make $650k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $916k and $469k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.60%.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of WiSA Technologies Inc shares, and 0.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. WiSA Technologies Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 45882.0 shares worth $58270.0.

Ingalls & Snyder, with 0.31% or 20700.0 shares worth $26289.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 45800.0 shares worth $58166.0, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 727.0 shares worth around $894.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.