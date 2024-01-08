Risk-Taking Investors May Find Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 5.19 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.90M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.23, offering almost -1950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.84 million.

Meta Materials Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMAT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Materials Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ET for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0719 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.55% year-to-date, but still down -10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -3.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.20%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.59% of Meta Materials Inc shares, and 4.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.96%. Meta Materials Inc stock is held by 87 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $1.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.17% or 5.44 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.43 million shares worth $0.95 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.