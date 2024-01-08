Risk-Takers Will Like Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY).

In the last trading session, 5.41 million shares of the Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.52, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.27B. COTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.46, offering almost -16.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.87% since then. We note from Coty Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Coty Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended COTY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coty Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.54 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.25% year-to-date, but still down -7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COTY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coty Inc (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Coty Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.47 percent over the past six months and at a -26.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Coty Inc to make $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Coty Inc earnings are expected to increase by -24.16% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.30% per year for the next five years.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.