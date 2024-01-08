Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.22 or 21.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.42M. RWLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.08, offering almost 12.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.84% since then. We note from Rewalk Robotics Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.77K.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RWLK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rewalk Robotics Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Instantly RWLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.44% year-to-date, but still up 66.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 77.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Rewalk Robotics Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.97 percent over the past six months and at a -22.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 157.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rewalk Robotics Ltd to make $7.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.18 million and $1.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 231.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 517.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.96%.

RWLK Dividends

Rewalk Robotics Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Rewalk Robotics Ltd shares, and 20.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.13%. Rewalk Robotics Ltd stock is held by 31 institutions, with Osaic Holdings Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $0.59 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.95% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 29639.0 shares worth $18076.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held roughly 3262.0 shares worth around $1957.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.