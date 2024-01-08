Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.25 million shares of the Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $324.31M. QRTEA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -242.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.81% since then. We note from Qurate Retail Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9332 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.87% year-to-date, but still down -4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -7.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Qurate Retail Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.88 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.30%.

Qurate Retail Inc earnings are expected to increase by 109.16% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -11.60% per year for the next five years.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.25% of Qurate Retail Inc shares, and 71.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.85%. Qurate Retail Inc stock is held by 265 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 35.41 million shares worth $30.8 million.

Fpr Partners Llc, with 7.93% or 30.2 million shares worth $26.27 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.85 million shares worth $9.44 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.19 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.