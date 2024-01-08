QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 11.24 million shares of the QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) have been traded, and its beta is 4.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.41, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.12B. QS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.86, offering almost -64.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.67% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

QuantumScape Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Block, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.03 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.08% year-to-date, but still up 21.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is 21.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.07 day(s).

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.70 percent over the past six months and at a -1.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%.

QuantumScape Corp earnings are expected to increase by -2.11% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.88% per year for the next five years.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.85% of QuantumScape Corp shares, and 34.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.40%. QuantumScape Corp stock is held by 449 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 23.55 million shares worth $188.15 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 3.52% or 14.79 million shares worth $118.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.96 million shares worth $63.62 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $50.11 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.