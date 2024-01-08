Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 5.23 million shares of the Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $147.42, and it changed around -$1.23 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $347.45B. PG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $158.38, offering almost -7.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $135.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.86% since then. We note from Procter & Gamble Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.76 million.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Instantly PG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 149.41 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.60% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is 0.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $165.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PG is forecast to be at a low of $139.00 and a high of $177.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Procter & Gamble Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.93 percent over the past six months and at a 8.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.96%. Procter & Gamble Co. earnings are expected to increase by 8.99% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.78% per year for the next five years.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.83. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.