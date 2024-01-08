Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 4.75 million shares of the Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.92, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.22B. PINS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.24, offering almost -6.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.65% since then. We note from Pinterest Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.56 million.

Pinterest Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.76. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended PINS as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinterest Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $PINK for the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.53 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.02% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is 5.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

Pinterest Inc (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Pinterest Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.86 percent over the past six months and at a 72.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.71%. Pinterest Inc earnings are expected to increase by 74.17% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.90% per year for the next five years.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Pinterest Inc shares, and 89.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.96%. Pinterest Inc stock is held by 954 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 55.9 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.92% or 34.48 million shares worth $942.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.55 million shares worth $507.07 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.78 million shares worth around $376.63 million, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.