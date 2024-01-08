Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Stock Forecast: $1.40 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.01M. CATX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.73, offering almost -12.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.23% since then. We note from Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.82K.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CATX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Perspective Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.37% year-to-date, but still up 61.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 151.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CATX is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -84.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.08% of Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares, and 15.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.34%. Perspective Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 53 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.53% of the shares, which is about 12.72 million shares worth $8.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.90% or 5.34 million shares worth $3.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.67 million shares worth $6.46 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.