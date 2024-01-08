Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 7.15 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.47, and it changed around -$0.25 or -3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33B. PTON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.83, offering almost -175.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.85% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.01 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.84. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.24% year-to-date, but still up 6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is 6.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.21 day(s).

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.88 percent over the past six months and at a 56.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $733.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc to make $753.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -85.03%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 05.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of Peloton Interactive Inc shares, and 90.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.76%. Peloton Interactive Inc stock is held by 492 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 29.36 million shares worth $225.74 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.62% or 29.21 million shares worth $224.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.32 million shares worth $140.87 million, making up 5.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $74.52 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.