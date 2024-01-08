OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.11 or -6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.66M. OKYO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.43% since then. We note from OKYO Pharma Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.94K.

OKYO Pharma Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OKYO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Instantly OKYO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) is 2.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) estimates and forecasts

OKYO Pharma Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.04 percent over the past six months and at a 34.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.67% of OKYO Pharma Limited shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. OKYO Pharma Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Atlantic Private Wealth, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 24615.0 shares worth $28196.0.

HSBC Holdings Plc, with 0.05% or 11933.0 shares worth $13669.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.