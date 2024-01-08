Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NMR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 9.85 million shares of the Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.70, and it changed around $0.19 or 4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.17B. NMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.57, offering almost 2.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.09% since then. We note from Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NMR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Emerson Electric Company for the current quarter.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Instantly NMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.76 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.21% year-to-date, but still up 4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) is 15.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.76 percent over the past six months and at a 4.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.75%. Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 28.27% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.90% per year for the next five years.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares, and 1.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.10%. Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR stock is held by 159 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 8.16 million shares worth $31.24 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.12% or 3.7 million shares worth $14.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $3.5 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.22 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.