Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 78.1 million shares of the Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $893.69M. NKLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.71, offering almost -381.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.47% since then. We note from Nikola Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 119.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.89 million.

Nikola Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nikola Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9060 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.75% year-to-date, but still down -12.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -20.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 181.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Nikola Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.25 percent over the past six months and at a 18.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nikola Corp to make $36.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.56 million and $11.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 115.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 228.60%.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Nikola Corp shares, and 22.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.72%. Nikola Corp stock is held by 345 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.72% of the shares, which is about 44.62 million shares worth $61.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 43.28 million shares worth $59.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.23 million shares worth $27.92 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 13.57 million shares worth around $16.01 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.