New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 9.56 million shares of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.46, and it changed around $0.24 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.56B. NYCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.22, offering almost -35.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.46% since then. We note from New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.76 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NYCB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $NorthEast Community Bancorp, In for the current quarter.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.62 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 8.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYCB is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

New York Community Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.92 percent over the past six months and at a 9.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 213.93% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -0.30% per year for the next five years.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 6.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, and 70.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.49%. New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 667 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.71% of the shares, which is about 84.61 million shares worth $951.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.10% or 73.0 million shares worth $820.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 22.6 million shares worth $256.23 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.52 million shares worth around $253.11 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.