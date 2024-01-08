Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 42.54%

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.25, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.08M. MIGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -34.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.77% since then. We note from Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.61K.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MIGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.90 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still up 1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is 187.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.48 percent over the past six months and at a 47.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -305.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc to make $16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.85 million and $7.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.58%.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.23% of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares, and 6.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.18%. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc stock is held by 20 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 1.38 million shares worth $2.61 million.

Regal Partners Ltd., with 1.45% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 64344.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 27226.0 shares worth around $20626.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.