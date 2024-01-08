Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -13.20%

In the last trading session, 4.64 million shares of the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.68, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.97B. MTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.60, offering almost -48.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.07% since then. We note from Match Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 million.

Match Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.82. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended MTCH as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Match Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.08 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 13.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Match Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.10 percent over the past six months and at a 54.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $861.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Match Group Inc. to make $867.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $786.15 million and $793.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.82%. Match Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.62% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.12% per year for the next five years.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 29 and February 02.