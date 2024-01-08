Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 17.2 million shares of the Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.92, and it changed around $1.85 or 3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.80B. MRVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.99, offering almost -13.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.67% since then. We note from Marvell Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

Marvell Technology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.32. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MRVL as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marvell Technology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Instantly MRVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.59 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.65% year-to-date, but still down -2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 18.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Marvell Technology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.30 percent over the past six months and at a -28.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Marvell Technology Inc to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%.

Marvell Technology Inc earnings are expected to increase by -28.80% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.27% per year for the next five years.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Marvell Technology Inc shares, and 87.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.95%. Marvell Technology Inc stock is held by 1,356 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.95% of the shares, which is about 129.0 million shares worth $7.71 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.11% or 69.97 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 27.49 million shares worth $1.79 billion, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 26.74 million shares worth around $1.6 billion, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.