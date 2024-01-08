Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.54, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $864.52M. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.90, offering almost -158.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.89% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.58. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.10 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -2.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) is 25.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.31 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares, and 104.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.42%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stock is held by 288 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.43% of the shares, which is about 21.68 million shares worth $269.5 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 8.46% or 11.15 million shares worth $138.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $43.63 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $35.98 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.