LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 23.38 million shares of the LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.03, and it changed around -$0.01 or -11.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.45M. LMDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.33, offering almost -4333.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -33.33% since then. We note from LumiraDx Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.18 million.

LumiraDx Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LMDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LumiraDx Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Instantly LMDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0646 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.31% year-to-date, but still down -46.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is -68.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect LumiraDx Limited to make $27.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.39 million and $41.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.50%.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.41% of LumiraDx Limited shares, and 25.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.66%. LumiraDx Limited stock is held by 38 institutions, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 14.29 million shares worth $6.86 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 6.45% or 10.59 million shares worth $5.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 34946.0 shares worth $14422.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.