LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.64M. LFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.11, offering almost -67.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.08% since then. We note from LifeMD Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.53K.

LifeMD Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LFMD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LifeMD Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Instantly LFMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.53 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.26% year-to-date, but still down -34.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) is -32.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

LifeMD Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.26 percent over the past six months and at a -53.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect LifeMD Inc to make $41.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.12 million and $30.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.17%.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.32% of LifeMD Inc shares, and 26.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.08%. LifeMD Inc stock is held by 76 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $4.44 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.03% or 0.73 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $2.81 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $1.88 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.