Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.00M. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.58, offering almost -1096.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LICY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Innovative Eyewear, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6775 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.98% year-to-date, but still down -15.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is -26.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 28 and February 02.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.92% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares, and 44.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.61%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock is held by 226 institutions, with Covalis Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 12.02 million shares worth $66.72 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 4.49% or 8.0 million shares worth $44.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $14.17 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $15.58 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.