Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Stock Forecast 2024: $10.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.54 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.15 or -9.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $326.37M. LXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -184.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.83% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LXRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.91% year-to-date, but still down -12.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 7.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LXRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.45 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -651.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.81 percent over the past six months and at a -30.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,633.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $6.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28k and $24k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13,792.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26,275.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.05%.