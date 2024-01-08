Let’s Talk About How Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 7.07 million shares of the Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.99, and it changed around -$0.56 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.70B. SBUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.48, offering almost -24.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.06% since then. We note from Starbucks Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.68 million.

Starbucks Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended SBUX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Starbucks Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $TBUX for the current quarter.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.35 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.15% year-to-date, but still down -3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -2.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBUX is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $128.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Starbucks Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.19 percent over the past six months and at a 16.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.03%. Starbucks Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 16.59% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.11% per year for the next five years.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Starbucks Corp. shares, and 74.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.07%. Starbucks Corp. stock is held by 2,880 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.30% of the shares, which is about 106.5 million shares worth $10.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 80.37 million shares worth $7.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 35.74 million shares worth $3.54 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 27.3 million shares worth around $2.7 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.