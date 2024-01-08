Let’s Talk About How Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 3.5 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. LUMN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.09, offering almost -262.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.57% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.29 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LUMN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Lumos Pharma, Inc. for the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.20% year-to-date, but still down -8.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) is 13.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 149.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.37 day(s).

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.45 percent over the past six months and at a -94.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Lumen Technologies Inc shares, and 67.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.62%. Lumen Technologies Inc stock is held by 640 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.12% of the shares, which is about 142.32 million shares worth $321.65 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.41% or 115.0 million shares worth $259.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 47.06 million shares worth $66.83 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 30.16 million shares worth around $68.16 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.