Let’s Get Started On The Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) were traded, and its beta was 5.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.61 or -20.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.20M. CDIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -269.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.61% since then. We note from Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.54 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CDIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.63% year-to-date, but still down -11.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 67.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24,900.00%.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.53% of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc shares, and 2.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.70%. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Prelude Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.64% or 75483.0 shares worth $89824.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 64022.0 shares worth $76186.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 38118.0 shares worth around $56795.0, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.