Let’s Get Started On The Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.41, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $725.37M. AAOI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.08, offering almost -17.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.16% since then. We note from Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AAOI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Optoelectronics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.49 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.64% year-to-date, but still up 5.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 18.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAOI is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 144.73 percent over the past six months and at a 51.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc to make $68.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.58 million and $53.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 52.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.27% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, and 49.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.63%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock is held by 99 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $7.56 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 3.65% or 1.21 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $4.94 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $4.39 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.