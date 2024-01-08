Let’s Discuss The TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 21.65 million shares of the TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.26 or -11.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $464.96M. WULF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.04, offering almost -109.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.02% since then. We note from TeraWulf Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.38 million.

TeraWulf Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WULF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TeraWulf Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.1100 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.58% year-to-date, but still down -36.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) is 24.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts

TeraWulf Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.89 percent over the past six months and at a 61.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 353.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TeraWulf Inc to make $27.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.57 million and $11.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 132.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 139.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.73%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.81% of TeraWulf Inc shares, and 20.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.55%. TeraWulf Inc stock is held by 141 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 8.83 million shares worth $15.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.21% or 5.12 million shares worth $8.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.94 million shares worth $8.65 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $2.84 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.