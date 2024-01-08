Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.6 million shares of the Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.44, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. KSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.77, offering almost -35.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.13% since then. We note from Kohl’s Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Kohl's Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KSS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.38 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.81% year-to-date, but still down -9.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) is 12.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.36, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Kohl’s Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.21 percent over the past six months and at a 1,766.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -24.10%.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 6.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.