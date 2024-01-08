It’s Easy To Bet On ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 3.92 million shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.06, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.65B. ZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.98, offering almost -81.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.55% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.05. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ZI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.89 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.73% year-to-date, but still down -9.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 17.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.15 percent over the past six months and at a 13.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to make $308.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.7 million and $300.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.45% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.71% per year for the next five years.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.66% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, and 89.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.05%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 594 institutions, with Carlyle Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 36.66 million shares worth $930.86 million.

Capital World Investors, with 8.76% or 35.15 million shares worth $892.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.71 million shares worth $271.97 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.54 million shares worth around $156.5 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.