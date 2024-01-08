It’s Easy To Bet On Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 4.65 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.05B. DNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -67.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.46 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DNA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.76% year-to-date, but still down -9.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is 17.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 239.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.04 day(s).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.98 percent over the past six months and at a 51.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc to make $62.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.28 million and $80.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.80%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 65.71% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.70% per year for the next five years.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.05% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, and 83.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.06%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock is held by 445 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 241.08 million shares worth $448.41 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 11.38% or 182.19 million shares worth $329.77 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 116.78 million shares worth $211.37 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 51.14 million shares worth around $92.57 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.