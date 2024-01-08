Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around -$0.09 or -9.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.37M. IINN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -215.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.33% since then. We note from Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 707.27K.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IINN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $MINN for the current quarter.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Instantly IINN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.46% year-to-date, but still down -25.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) is -23.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4220.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.96 percent over the past six months and at a 26.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 22.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.62% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares, and 0.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.54%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd stock is held by 4 institutions, with IEQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 51949.0 shares worth $77923.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.04% or 3999.0 shares worth $5998.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2924.0 shares worth $4152.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.