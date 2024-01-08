Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.87 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $375.12M. INVZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.14, offering almost -169.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.98% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INVZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.82 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.08% year-to-date, but still down -10.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 27.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.06 percent over the past six months and at a 23.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 190.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Innoviz Technologies Ltd to make $10.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.58 million and $1.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 629.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 586.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.41%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.43% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, and 52.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.92%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock is held by 142 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $32.66 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 5.70% or 7.82 million shares worth $22.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $5.08 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $4.06 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.