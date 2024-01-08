Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.9 million shares of the Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.78, and it changed around $3.89 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.19B. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.85, offering almost -4.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.16% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Immunovant Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.07. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMVT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunovant Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.47 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 7.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 130.62 percent over the past six months and at a -12.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.20% in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 05.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.72% of Immunovant Inc shares, and 47.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.27%. Immunovant Inc stock is held by 253 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $103.74 million.

Deep Track Capital, Lp, with 4.15% or 5.42 million shares worth $102.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $48.15 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $43.4 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.