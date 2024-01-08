Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.11 or -7.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.79M. IMUX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.17, offering almost -147.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.78% since then. We note from Immunic Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Immunic Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMUX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunic Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Instantly IMUX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.67% year-to-date, but still down -14.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 10.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).

Immunic Inc (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Immunic Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.77 percent over the past six months and at a 21.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.88%. Immunic Inc earnings are expected to increase by 43.19% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.50% per year for the next five years.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.14% of Immunic Inc shares, and 40.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.11%. Immunic Inc stock is held by 67 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 4.34 million shares worth $5.57 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc, with 3.96% or 1.79 million shares worth $2.3 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $1.46 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $0.65 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.