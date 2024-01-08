If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK)

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around $0.26 or 18.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.18M. DMTK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.44, offering almost -285.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.93% since then. We note from DermTech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.40K.

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Instantly DMTK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7799 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.57% year-to-date, but still down -4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 10.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DermTech Inc (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

DermTech Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.25 percent over the past six months and at a 20.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.42% of DermTech Inc shares, and 17.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.63%. DermTech Inc stock is held by 96 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 2.72 million shares worth $7.07 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.58% or 1.21 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $2.06 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.96 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.