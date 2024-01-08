If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have been traded, and its beta is 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.17 or 5.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.26B. AUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -39.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.05% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.78 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.26 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.82% year-to-date, but still down -20.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is 40.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.32 day(s).

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter.