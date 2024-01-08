How To Invest In Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have been traded, and its beta is 13.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.08M. GNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -1277.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.66% since then. We note from Genius Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6688 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.45% year-to-date, but still down -12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -1.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.83 percent over the past six months and at a 82.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

1 analysts expect Genius Group Ltd to make $3.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.33% of Genius Group Ltd shares, and 3.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.65%. Genius Group Ltd stock is held by 12 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.14% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.