How To Invest In ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 12.51 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $932.21M. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.65, offering almost -512.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.73% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.76 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.41 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.70% year-to-date, but still down -7.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 12.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.28 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc to make $126.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -140.39%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, and 47.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.66%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock is held by 484 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 29.16 million shares worth $65.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.00% or 16.73 million shares worth $37.3 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.32 million shares worth $23.02 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.2 million shares worth around $18.28 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.