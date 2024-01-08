HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Shares Might Go Up 171.24% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 3.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.66M. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.84, offering almost -64.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.28% since then. We note from HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HIVE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $Five Below, Inc. for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.66 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.39% year-to-date, but still down -22.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 4.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.88 percent over the past six months and at a 61.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.45%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.