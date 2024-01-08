Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 28.71 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) were traded, and its beta was 3.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88M. HSCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -2223.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.74 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSCS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1743 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.11% year-to-date, but still down -4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -15.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,900.00%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Heart Test Laboratories Inc to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.50% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares, and 1.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.35%. Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Tradition Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $24970.0.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc., with 0.13% or 81995.0 shares worth $13725.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 42316.0 shares worth $7083.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 100.0 shares worth around $16.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.