Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4.11 million shares of the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.24, and it changed around $11.69 or 110.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $376.51M. HARP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost 31.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.02% since then. We note from Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.84K.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HARP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Instantly HARP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 110.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.31 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.59% year-to-date, but still up 95.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) is 121.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 164.75 percent over the past six months and at a 90.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics Inc to make $6.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.09 million and $8.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.57%.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.75% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc shares, and 45.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.35%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 44 institutions, with MPM BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $7.12 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C., with 1.86% or 0.32 million shares worth $7.03 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 69106.0 shares worth $1.54 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 44529.0 shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.