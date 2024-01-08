Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.39 million shares of the Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.97, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.19B. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.85, offering almost -21.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.6% since then. We note from Halliburton Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Halliburton Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.97 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.50% year-to-date, but still down -0.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) is -0.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.10 percent over the past six months and at a 42.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Halliburton Co. to make $5.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.58 billion and $5.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.10%.

Halliburton Co. earnings are expected to increase by 41.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 24.25% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Halliburton Co. shares, and 86.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.36%. Halliburton Co. stock is held by 1,310 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 13.53% of the shares, which is about 121.07 million shares worth $4.35 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.97% or 98.21 million shares worth $3.53 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 39.41 million shares worth $1.42 billion, making up 4.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 32.97 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.