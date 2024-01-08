Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 9.46 million shares of the Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.04, and it changed around $0.0 or -5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.84M. GGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -7675.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04. We note from Green Giant Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.57 million.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Instantly GGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0580 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.39% year-to-date, but still down -17.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is -82.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.74% of Green Giant Inc shares, and 0.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.03%. Green Giant Inc stock is held by 2 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 20468.0 shares worth $44212.0.

