GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $520.68M. EAF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -232.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.39% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EAF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2400 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.42% year-to-date, but still down -7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -21.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAF is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

GrafTech International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.38 percent over the past six months and at a -124.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 123.73%. GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -115.78% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 82.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.92%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 235 institutions, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 24.91% of the shares, which is about 63.97 million shares worth $322.43 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 38.51 million shares worth $194.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 17.83 million shares worth $94.15 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $30.16 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.