Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) were traded, and its beta was -0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.03, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $962.18M. GRCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost -1.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.04% since then. We note from Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 964.68K.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.11. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GRCL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Instantly GRCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.20 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) is 97.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 119.96 percent over the past six months and at a 29.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -68.83%.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.42% of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR shares, and 55.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.66%. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR stock is held by 65 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 9.9 million shares worth $37.73 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.42% or 9.03 million shares worth $34.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.05 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held roughly 64671.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.