G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around $0.58 or 19.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.68M. GTHX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost -140.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.05% since then. We note from G1 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GTHX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. G1 Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Friday, 01/05/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.28% year-to-date, but still up 14.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 44.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTHX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -301.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

G1 Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.22 percent over the past six months and at a 71.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc to make $15.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.25 million and $12.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.99%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.52% of G1 Therapeutics Inc shares, and 28.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.14%. G1 Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 99 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 3.76% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $6.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.16% or 1.12 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $4.4 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $1.98 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.